THEORY TO HIT AUSTIN: Theory is headed to Texas to open its third freestanding full-price store in the Lone Star state. The boutique will open June 25 in Austin at Domain Northside, which houses such stores as Apple, Restoration Hardware, Nordstrom, Paige, Joie and Warby Parker. The company has full-price stores in Highland Park Village in Dallas and River Oaks in Houston.

The new Austin store, at 11624 Rock Rose Avenue, spans, 3,000 square feet. It was conceived as a flexible space. A series of oak screens and light are suspended from an infrastructural grid, which can be rearranged throughout the year. The malleable design system allows the Theory space to evolve with the brand.

The store will house women’s, men’s and accessories collections. There are currently 225 Theory stores globally.

As reported, Theory has made some major design changes at the company. Beginning with the pre-spring 2019 collections, Theory is being designed by the new women’s wear creative director Francesco Fucci, an alum of The Row.