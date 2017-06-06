Presented by Handmade Events, PopUp Dinner Brooklyn brought one-of-a-kind creativity out for a picnic along the water at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. The flash picnic brought together 6,000 people dressed in white from head to toe to eat, drink and dance to the rhythm of New York DJs and a special performance by Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels. The premise: Handmade Events provides the setting, tables, chairs and entertainment, and guests provide the rest. From the Pinterest-worthy table settings and beautifully decorated cakes to the eccentric white cocktail hats and creative interpretations of monochromatic dressing, the crowd was alive and the sense of community couldn’t be missed. The pop-up was a spontaneous and beautifully unexpected evening of style.