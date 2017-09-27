It’s Thom Browne’s turn to put his stamp on Colette in the store’s run-up to its December closing. When Browne’s monthlong installation opens Oct. 2, it will be the fourth in the store’s series of designer takeovers. Browne will transform the second floor into his polished American office-like world, done in gray and set with midcentury furnishings.

“I’ll always remember the first time I met Thom in his Meatpacking District studio more than 10 years ago,” said Sarah Andelman, the store’s creative director and purchasing manager, and daughter of the founder. “I remember the way he welcomed me with a glass of morning Champagne and the way his small shirt collection was just perfect. His vision for men’s wear was crystal clear. Each of his fashion shows has offered the most impressive experience, confirming Thom not only as a fashion designer but a real artist.”

The more than 200 exclusive products, spanning men’s, women’s and children’s, will include runway pieces, updated bestsellers and new categories — denim, home, kids and Americana-inspired novelty items. There will also be a made-to-measure area where customers can personalize and custom fit their tailoring with tailors from Browne’s New York store. It’s the first time custom tailoring will be available for women.

On opening day tattoo artist Leo Gavaggio will be on site doing Browne-inspired tattoos (customers can also get non-Browne tattoos). And on Oct. 18, timed to the opening of the contemporary art fair FIAC, there will be a series of limited-edition scarves done with Maurizio Cattelan.

“I remember meeting Sarah when I first started and I was overwhelmed by her acceptance of my then small, sophomoric collection,” said Browne. “Since that time, she has always been so supportive in providing both a creative and commercial point of view.”