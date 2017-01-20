OPENING ON ALBERMARLE: Thom Browne has set its sights across the pond with plans to open a store in London, the brand confirmed Friday.

The American label chose to set up its first shop in Mayfair on Albemarle Street. The road is host to a number of designers, including Amanda Wakeley, Asprey and Paul Smith, as well as art galleries such as Connaught Brown, Marlborough Fine Art and Mazzoleni Art.

The brand could not comment further on the details of the store.

The New York-based designer, who was awarded the CDFA men’s wear designer award last year, is the latest fashion company to sign on with Tropheaum, a property firm that oversees Albemarle Street. Other brands that have launched stores in the U.K. through the company include Casadei, Aquazzura and Alexander Wang.

The opening of the London store is the first major expansion move by the company since Sandbridge Capital acquired a majority stake in Thom Browne last May from Japan’s Stripe International. Stripe retains a minority stake. Sandbridge’s other investments include stakes in Derek Lam, Tamara Mellon, Farfetch, Rossignol, Topshop and Karl Lagerfeld.

Since founding his men’s business in 2001, Browne has become known as one of the most directional designers in American fashion in both men’s and women’s wear. His shows — men’s in Paris and women’s in New York — are also some of the most theatrical among New York-based designers, veering as much toward performances as runway events. His women’s show in New York last September, for example, was held around a swimming pool with the models first appearing in brightly patterned robe-like garments, while his men’s shows in Paris have ruminated on everything from death to surfing.

Browne already has a store in Tokyo and also wholesales his men’s collection to Selfridges in London, which is among his largest accounts.