MILAN FOR BROWNE: Thom Browne continue to expand in Europe with the opening of a store in Milan.

A sign with the brand’s logo has appeared on a retail space in Via Gesù, dubbed the Via dell’Uomo, or men’s street, near the Four Seasons Hotel. The street is home to brands ranging from Caruso and Rubinacci to Brioni and Stefano Ricci, to name a few.

Details about the store were not available at press time.

Thom Browne, as reported in January, has set its sights on a shop in London, its first in Europe, which will be located in Mayfair on Albemarle Street.

The opening of the London store is the first major expansion move by the company since Sandbridge Capital acquired a majority stake in Thom Browne last May from Japan’s Stripe International. Stripe retains a minority stake. Sandbridge’s other investments include stakes in Derek Lam, Tamara Mellon, Farfetch, Rossignol, Topshop and Karl Lagerfeld.

The New York-based designer, who was awarded the CFDA men’s wear designer award last year, launched his men’s business in 2001, and has become known as one of the most directional designers in American fashion in both men’s and women’s wear. Browne shows his men’s collections in Paris and his women’s in New York. He also designs the Moncler Gamme Bleu line, which shows in Milan.