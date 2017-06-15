Three Graces London, known for its luxurious nightwear, is introducing beachwear.

The launch comes less than a year after the brand took off, gathering stockists such as Net-a-porter, Selfridges, Matchesfashion and Stylebop. Founder Catherine Johnson always knew resortwear would be the next addition to her label, but customer demand fueled her decision to go ahead with the launch, after seeing women often wearing her nightwear to the beach.

“The very fashion-forward consumer can decide for herself how to wear a piece. But everybody else was unsure as to whether the pieces were beach or nightwear and some weren’t feeling comfortable of wearing something that’s only meant to be worn at home to the beach,” said Johnson.

“I have a very specific vision about the brand, but at the same time you have got to listen to the consumer. That’s the only way to grow.”

The designer’s vision is that of an easy elegance, where a woman can look modern and feel comfortable at the same time. She was inspired to launch her label of ruched maxi nightgowns, loose camisoles and robes with lace paneling, when realizing she had moved on from her sexy, satin Agent Provocateur nightwear and wanted to swap them for something new.

Taking the same chic approach, Johnson’s debut beachwear collection puts the focus on maxi, flowing silhouettes and luxurious fabrics. There are cotton-poplin maxidresses with feminine touches in the form of subtle pleats and frills, wide-leg trousers and relaxed tunics.

The designer stuck to her neutral color palette, with the exception of a few splashes of yellow and khaki. Once again, Johnson followed consumer demand — along with their requests for more color — producing fabrics that are exclusive to Three Graces to achieve the perfect shades.

There’s also a bohemian vibe with long-sleeved kaftans in a thick, striped woven fabric, which channels images of Yves Saint Laurent in Marrakesh from the Sixties.

“Sexy is already done very well in the market, this is more about easy elegance,” added Johnson.

The swimwear in the collection features sleek, minimal lines, placing the focus on the details of the fit. One-piece swimsuits feature low-cut sides, while bikinis are created using a stretchy, ribbed fabric that flatters the body.

“The ribbed fabric is really hard to work with, you can only use it in very small quantities. We have a different designer for the swimwear, who previously worked on Agent Provocateur, and we’ve been placing a lot of focus on fabrications and fit,” said the designer.

Prices for the new range will start at 90 pounds, or $111, for a swimsuit and go up to 384 pounds, or $477, for a woven kaftan. Johnson said that she expects to also reach a new customer base with the launch, as people are generally skeptical about spending a lot on pieces you only wear at home.

The brand will continue to work with key retailers such as Net-a-porter, Stylebop, Selfridges and Moda Operandi, which have all picked up the resort line following on from the success of its sleepwear launch last year.