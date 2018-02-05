Tiffany & Co.’s longtime chief branding officer Caroline Naggiar is to leave the brand.

A Securities and Exchange Commissions filing detailed her departure late Monday. “After nearly three decades of service, Caroline Naggiar has chosen to resign from Tiffany & Co. to pursue new personal and professional endeavors,” a brand spokesperson noted in a statement.

Naggiar will officially leave her role on Jan. 31, 2019. However, from April 30 of this year, she is to assist in the transition of her responsibilities.

In the wake of Naggiar’s resignation, Tiffany has promoted from within. The firm has named its divisional vice president of jewelry collections, Andrea Davey, as senior vice president of global marketing. Davey began her new role on Feb. 1.

As Tiffany’s senior vice president and chief branding officer, Naggiar was “responsible for establishing the brand’s strategic vision and managing the brand equity, with oversight of the company’s global brand management, global public relations, and global media planning and consumer insights,” according to the firm.

Naggiar began working at the jeweler in 1990 and has served in various branding and marketing roles there. Her initial relationship to Tiffany began when leading the brand’s account with ad firm McCaffrey and McCall. She joined Tiffany full-time in 1997, and was promoted to her most recent role in 2016.

Tiffany board member and former chief executive officer and chairman Michael J. Kowalski said: “I have had the extraordinary privilege of knowing and working with Caroline Naggiar for nearly 28 years here at Tiffany & Co. It has been both a personal and professional pleasure beyond measure, for which I, and everyone who has had the good fortune of working with Caroline, will be forever grateful.

“Caroline played a critical role in not simply introducing Tiffany to the world, but illuminating and endearing our brand and our brand values to consumers across the globe. In the course of her time at Tiffany, Caroline played a pivotal role in the launch of scores of successful new products, from Celebration Rings to the Tiffany T Collection. Her passion for all things digital brought Tiffany into the digital age through the launch of tiffany.com, leaping us ahead of our competitors at the time and cultivating what has become a best-in-class and highly awarded digital communications ecosystem,” he added.