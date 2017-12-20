Tiffany & Co. has exceeded expectation of its Save the Wild charitable collection.

The jewelry firm had specially created the range of pendants, bracelets and brooches to benefit the Elephant Crisis Fund, which aims to halt the poaching and trafficking of elephants, while also reducing a demand for ivory.

Tiffany, today recommended as “buy now” investment in guidance issued by HSBC, had originally projected to raise $1 million in fund for the charity by January 2019. Tiffany reached that goal earlier this week, more than a year ahead of schedule.

One-hundred percent of the collection’s proceeds benefit the Elephant Crisis Fund.

“We are thrilled this collection has been so well received, and to see that our clients share our passion for conservation,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Tiffany chief sustainability officer. “One million dollars raised in only the first few months means real impact on the ground in the fight against elephant poaching and ivory trafficking.”