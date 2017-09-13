The Timo Weiland team used a New York Fashion Week runway in a different way Tuesday night as it unveiled Momentum, the uniforms it had designed for IHG and Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts.

The brand’s design trio — Timo Weiland, Alan Eckstein and Donna Kang — showcased the collection of professional yet fashion-forward looks that will begin rolling out to the company’s employees next month.

“We are the global business traveler,” Weiland said. “So working on this felt very organic. First impressions are so crucial so we designed for the experience we want to have.”

Instead of uniforms, the collection was conceived as a “wardrobe for team members,” Weiland said, and incorporates some of the brand’s signature elements such as silk knit ties, cardigans, chenille patches and colorblocking, much of it with a “midcentury modern” feel, Eckstein said. “We went back to the craft of styling — when times were simpler,” he continued. “It also has a modern color palette, but it’s not overwhelming.”

During the show, five Crowne Plaza employees walked the runway. They were chosen by their fellow employees to join professional models at the Kia Style360 space on the far West side.

The partnership between Timo Weiland and Crowne Plaza was announced last year and is part of the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program, a $200 million, three-year initiative intended to elevate the company in the eyes of business travelers.

The uniforms were produced by Cintas, the world’s largest hotel uniform manufacturer.