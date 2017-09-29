AFTER HOURS: The “Today” show team always has an up-and-at-’em start to the work day, but that didn’t deter the morning crew from supporting Savannah Guthrie at her book party at Nanette Lepore’s showroom Thursday night.

NBC’s Al Roker, Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb, Bobbie Thomas and Willie Geist (who now coanchors MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”) turned up at the rooftop cocktail party. Newcomer Megyn Kelly, who kicked off her much-anticipated run on the morning show earlier in the week, was not in the crowd. Musician Jon Bon Jovi, who at one time was NBC’s artist in residence, made the rounds. Lepore opened up her West 35th Street showroom to about 70 guests who helped Guthrie celebrate the children’s book “Princesses Wear Pants.” The pair first met a few years ago when the designer did a fashion trend segment with Thomas on the morning show.

Lepore was on board with the empowerment message of Guthrie’s book, as well as its fashion theme, a company spokeswoman said. While Guthrie signed some books, partygoers indulged in mini Guinness beers and short-rib sandwiches, compliments of Peter Callahan Catering. As she routinely does on air, the guest of honor wore a look from Lepore, in this case an ensemble from the fall collection. The designer’s dresses and sportswear are known to be camera ready, due to the color range, necklines and silhouettes. Former “Today” show cohost Natalie Morales, who moved to the west coast to join “Access Hollywood Live” is another fan.

But when it comes to newsmakers, Lepore doesn’t play favorites. She also has been known to suit up Arianna Huffington and Mika Brzezinski. During the party, guests could check out some of her designs on mannequins which were on display. Thomas may have taken note, since Lepore spoke with her about returning to the show for another fashion segment, the company spokeswoman said.