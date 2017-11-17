TOD’S CIRCUS: If there’s someone who could tame a lion, that’s Anna Dello Russo.

Tod’s partnered with the stylist and Vogue Japan’s creative director on a capsule collection for holiday. Named “Tod’s Circus,” the collection was celebrated with a special event at the fashion house’s Omotesando store in Tokyo on Thursday.

Inspired by the circus world, the limited edition line of bags, footwear and small leather goods reinterprets the brand’s iconic pieces — such as the signature Double T bags and Gommino loafers — with bold colors, irreverent prints and ironic embellishments.

Highlights include Tod’s Double T bag and leather coin purses crafted to represent clown or elephant faces. The concept is replicated also on the Gommino shoe styles, offered in lozenge patterns in contrasting colors; slip-on loafers and leather sneakers, in addition to iPhone covers.

The line’s color palette ranges from white to red and blue, with splashes of yellow and pink detailing. The hues are reprised also in the dedicated packaging, which features colorful lines and lozenge patterns.

With prices ranging from $425 for the iPhone covers to $3,145 for the clown-shaped Double T bags, the collection is available in all Tod’s flagships worldwide and on tods.com.

In keeping with the inspiration of the line, Tod’s Omotesando store was also set up to re-create a circus, with themed harlequin checks, colorful balloons and photo booths dominating the scene, along with the presence of jugglers, tightrope walkers and magicians.

The house’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle welcomed a range of international and local guests, including model Barbara Palvin, who fronted the short clip promoting the collection, screened throughout the store. Other attendees were South-Korean singer Krystal Jung, Japanese model and influencer Hikari Mori and Mademoiselle Yulia, who provided the DJ set for the event.

￼Tod’s Circus pop-up will be set up also at the brand’s stores in Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait.