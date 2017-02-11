DOUBLING UP: Tod’s is twice as nice in Miami, its sole U.S. city with two stores. The Italian brand wanted to follow up its longtime Bal Harbour, Fla., boutique with something special for its new location in the Miami Design District. The neighborhood provided an obvious art platform, expressed through mobile wall panels that connect to form a 60-foot projection screen for art videos, as well as a partnership with the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach by sponsoring its 2016 gala and cohosting an opening party with its board members on Feb. 9.

The occasion also exhibited commissioned works for sale by local artist Cristina Lei Rodriguez. An abstract digital print on silver metallic fabric stretched like a canvas titled “Moonscape,” and “Crystalized,” a series of three sculptures whose clusters of hexagons in mirrored, orange glass and digitally printed surfaces resemble molecules, are on view through Feb. 20.

“It wasn’t as important that Cristina is based here as that she straddles both the art and design worlds, which deepened the connection to the brand and this site-specific project,” said Silvia Karman Cubiña, executive director and chief curator for the Bass, of the artist’s use of fabric, texture, materials and colors linked to the store design and accessories displayed a few feet away.

The sculptures’ abstract digital print could easily be mistaken for a floral, and it coincidentally matched limited-edition Gommino loafers and small leather goods in an exclusive peony print.

The capsule collection wasn’t the only way Tod’s wooed the crowd. A rear wall showcased a crocodile story for shoes and one-off bags, such as a $36,000 cocoa backpack and $37,000 Wave bag in vanilla and periwinkle blue ombré. The store is also unique for its custom Gommino loafer program. Shoppers can see and touch every single element kept in mirrored drawers, whereas they have to make do with iPads at other stores. Tod’s felt it should live up to the neighborhood’s name and invite clients to experience the process.