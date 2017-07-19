PERSONAL TOUCH: Tod’s New York flagship is getting crafty. The store at 650 Madison Avenue has installed a pop-up My Gommino shop — where shoppers can customize best-selling editions of Tod’s driving loafers. The pop-up opens today and will remain through October. Prices begin upward of $550.

Shoppers are directed to a touchscreen where they can toggle with various color combinations. Over 2,000 combinations are available.

Tod’s had already enacted the program in Italy before bringing it to the U.S.

Said Tod’s chief executive officer Diego Della Valle: “I wanted to launch a project that empowers our customers to create their own Gommino whilst focusing on the detail of our handmade product and craftsmanship. ‘My Gommino’ allows Tod’s to bridge creativity, technology and the knowledge of our artisans with the outcome resulting in a customized classic driving shoe, the epitome of Italian style.”