Tom Ford and Kristin Chenoweth will be honored with the Hero Award and Icon Award, respectively, at The Trevor Project’s Trevor Live gala, on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Trevor Live L.A., billed as “an irreverent evening of music and comedy” is the organization’s annual star-studded fund-raiser. The Trevor Project is the country’s only non-profit crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.

The designer, award-winning screenwriter, producer and film director and the Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and author have been lauded as role models and supporters for LGBTQ youth.

“They are true role models for LGBTQ young people and allies, and we look forward to celebrating and highlighting their accomplishments,” said The Trevor Project’s chief executive officer and executive director Amit Paley. “Tom is a philanthropist, creative entrepreneur and artist whose accomplishments — first in the fashion world and later in the film industry — have earned him worldwide acclaim. Kristin has consistently and unequivocally voiced her support of LGBTQ equality and is a longtime supporter of The Trevor Project. The awareness and support Tom and Kristin bring to The Trevor Project’s programs will help us save even more LGBTQ young lives.”

Said Ford, “I have always been impressed by the tremendous impact that The Trevor Project has had on our youth, our community and our country. It is a true honor to be recognized by such an incredible, life-affirming organization. We need their support now more than ever, and I am honored to be part of this important cause.”

“I can’t believe I’m sharing company with the great artist Tom Ford,” said Chenoweth. “We both have similar beliefs and come from a place that loves everybody. I’ve tried to show it to the world through my music, and Mr. Ford certainly does it through his designs and filmmaking. I can’t wait to share such a special evening.”

In 2005, Ford launched his namesake brand, and in 2009, following the creation of his production company “Fade to Black,” he wrote, produced, and directed the Academy Award-nominated film “A Single Man.” Ford’s second film “Nocturnal Animals,” premiered at the Venice film festival in 2016, where it won the Grand Jury prize. The film went on to receive three Golden Globe nominations and one win, nine BAFTA nominations and an Academy Award nomination.

Chenoweth’s career spans across film, television, voiceover and stage, and she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daises” in 2009. In 1999, Chenoweth won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and, in 2004, was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked.” She currently stars in the Starz original series “American Gods” and will guest star on TV Land’s Season 4 premiere of “Younger.”

Previous Trevor Live honorees and performers include Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shoshana Bean, Edie Windsor, Ingrid Nilsen, Tyler Oakley, Arianna Huffington, Sir Ian McKellen, Jazz Jennings, Queen Latifah, Amy Poehler, Darren Criss, Mary J. Blige and Cheyenne Jackson.