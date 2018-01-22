The mystery designer has been identified.

Tom Ford will take the final spot on the men’s portion of the New York Fashion Week calendar next month with a runway show on Feb. 6. The show will be held at 8:00 p.m. at the Park Avenue Armory, immediately following Joseph Abboud at 7:00 p.m.

Although Ford has shown his men’s wear in New York in the past, this will mark the first time the designer has shown his men’s collection alone during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. His most recent New York show was in September of 2017 when he kicked off New York Fashion Week with a women’s show at the Armory. His spring 2018 men’s line was shown in Milan.

Last month, the Council of Fashion Designers of America said that it had pushed back the dates of New York Fashion Week: Men’s slightly to Feb. 5 through Feb. 7, immediately preceding the women’s shows that start on Feb. 8 — and creating one big 10-day dual-gender event. At the time, Mark Beckham, vice president of marketing for CFDA, hinted that another “big-name designer” was about to jump onto the men’s calendar, but it took until Monday for Ford to be identified as that designer.

Ford’s addition to the calendar will give a boost to the men’s portion of the week, which has been filled mainly with emerging brands. The big names that will be participating this time around will be Raf Simons, who will close the men’s portion of the calendar on Wednesday night Feb. 7, along with Abboud, Perry Ellis — which is returning to the calendar this season — and Hugo Boss.