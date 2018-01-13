BEING WISEMAN: Tom Glynn-Carney is still “impressed by the reaction across the board” to the award-winning film “Dunkirk” directed by Christopher Nolan and in which he played Peter, the son of the captain of a civil boat that sailed to rescue British soldiers stranded on the beaches of the French town during World War II. At the Ermenegildo Zegna show, the actor said he then found it “interesting for a change to play the envious and bitter” Christopher Wiseman, famed author J.R.R. Tolkien’s childhood friend, in the upcoming movie “Tolkien,” after his past “nice characters.” To prepare for the role, he “did a lot of reading, it was all very factual” about the author of “Lord of the Rings.” American actor and rapper Lakeith Stanfield; Chinese actor Lei Jiayin, and American artist and musician Casey Spooner also attended the show.