THREE’S A CROWD: Marking its third anniversary, the Paris arm of Hyundai Store Department Group-owned South Korean concept-store Tom Greyhound on March 3 will spotlight three players from South Korea’s new guard.

Gender fluid label Ader Error will present a clothing capsule including a trenchcoat and baseball cap, with a special logo designed for the event; shirting specialist System’s offer will include a shirt with volume details at the sleeves and a leather jacket, and eyewear brand Gentle Monster — which, independently, on March 1 will launch a sunglasses hookup with Tilda Swinton at Colette, Net-a-porter and Saks Fifth Avenue — will present a pair of metallic aviators.

The exclusive creations will be presented in the context of three art installations inspired by South Korean culture, including a reinterpretation of a traditional South Korean cart, and artwork by local artist by Byung Ho Lee.