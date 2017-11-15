Tommy Hilfiger is bringing his red, white and blue aesthetic to the ski slopes thanks to a collaboration with the venerable ski brand Rossignol.

The Tommy x Rossignol men’s capsule collection, which was shown at the Pitti Uomo show in Florence in January, has launched at select Tommy Hilfiger and Rossignol stores, both brands’ e-commerce sites and at select wholesale partners.

“Skiing and winter sports have been a passion of mine since I was young,” said Hilfiger. “I’ve wanted to develop this capsule collection for a long time, and Rossignol was the ultimate partner to bring the concept to life in a really iconic way. With our shared values on quality, perfect fit and merging fashion with technical function, we’ve designed a signature red, white and blue collection that works from the ski slopes to après-ski.”

The capsule includes three padded ski jackets, two lighter jackets, five zip cardigans and two pairs of ski pants. The line features the logos of both brands and retail from $600 to $829 for outerwear and $149 to $469 for the inside layers and pants.

Another capsule in the partnership — this time including women’s wear and accessories as well as men’s wear — will be offered for fall 2018.