TOMMY ENCORE: Tommy Hilfiger will present the spring 2018 Hilfiger Edition collection at the 92nd Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, which runs from June 13 to 16.

“Our presentation at Pitti in February showed our commitment to digital selling and innovation, and we are excited to return for a second season with another innovative one-of-a-kind installation,” said Hilfiger.

Hilfiger Edition offers up classics with a contemporary spin done in premium fabrics and luxe details. According to the company, the four-day Hilfiger Edition collection installation will feature “unique digital sales platforms” and visual merchandising fixtures, including the brand’s digital showroom.

A signature People’s Place bar setting will complement the digital installation. Named after and inspired by the first Hilfiger store in 1969 located in Hilfiger’s hometown of Elmira in upstate New York, People’s Place is meant to be a curated social hangout where guests can come together to discuss the collection and take part in customization experiences.

