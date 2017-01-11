Tommy Hilfiger is indulging his love of snow sports by partnering with Rossignol on a special collaboration. The capsule of four looks in the Tommy x Rossignol line feature the designer’s trademark red, white and blue color palette blended with performance features that make them appropriate to wear on the slopes.

The looks include Hilfiger’s signature logo in addition to Rossignol’s trademark rooster symbol.

“Skiing and winter sports have been a passion of mine since I was young,” Hilfiger said. “I’ve wanted to develop this capsule collection for a long time, and Rossignol was the ultimate partner to bring the concept to life in a really iconic way. With our shared values on quality, perfect fit and merging fashion with technical function, we’ve designed a signature red, white and blue collection that works from the ski slopes to the international metropolis.”

The men’s wear capsule includes technical equipment as well. So in addition to padded ski jackets, zip-through cardigans and ski pants, there are also dual-branded skis, boots, poles and a helmet. The retail prices range from $527 to $739 for outerwear and $157 to $422 for innerwear and pants.

The capsule launched at Pitti Uomo in Florence this week and will be available at retail in October. They will be sold at select Tommy Hilfiger stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific as well as on the company’s web site.

Rossignol, which is headquartered in the French Alps, has a history in winter sports that dates back 108 years.