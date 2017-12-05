NEXT STOP, MILAN: After staging TommyNow fashion shows in New York, Los Angeles and London, Tommy Hilfiger will take his next show to Milan. The company, a division of PVH Corp., will close Milan Fashion Week with the spring 2018 TommyNow experiential runway event. The show will take place on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. CET.

The show reflects Hilfiger’s ongoing commitment to bring TommyNow to new cities and audiences globally, following productions with “Tommy Pier” in New York for fall 2016, “Tommyland” in Los Angeles for spring 2017 and “RockCircus” for fall 2017 at London’s Roundhouse concert venue. The Milan venue hasn’t been selected yet.

Hilfiger continues to show in the see-now-buy-now format, which has been successful for the firm, generating huge spikes in traffic and billions of social media impressions.

“My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world,” Hilfiger said. “It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture and experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. As one of the fashion capitals of the world, Milan is the perfect place to celebrate our next TommyNow show.”

The spring 2018 TommyNow fashion show will include women’s and men’s looks from Hilfiger Collection, and will also feature the spring 2018 Tommy x Gigi capsule collection, the fourth and final collaboration with model and global Hilfiger women’s wear ambassador Gigi Hadid.

As Hilfiger said in an interview last September about his collaboration with Hadid, “We engaged with Gigi at the beginning of her trajectory, and I think it was just a feeling that we had that this girl was going to be beyond what any other model or any other ‘It’ girl could be.…If you go with your gut in this business, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work. This time it worked beyond our expectations. Way beyond.”

All of the women’s and men’s runway looks will be available to purchase immediately in more than 70 countries, including Hilfiger stores and tommy.com, select wholesale partners, social media, shoppable live stream and image recognition app, TommyNow SNAP, which includes augmented reality features to shop the runway and the A.I.-powered TMY.GRL and TMY.BOY conversational commerce bot for Facebook Messenger.