Surprises are always in store when it comes to the VFiles runway, and the company delivered another when it revealed that Tommy Hilfiger will be part of its mentoring panel for the eighth VFiles runway show during New York Fashion Week. Hilfiger joins makeup artist Pat McGrath, stylist Mel Ottenberg and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, all of whom have mentored participants in VFiles’ runway before.

Founded by Julie Anne Quay, VFiles is an online destination for fashion, music, video and photography that also has a boutique on Mercer Street in SoHo. The designers, stylists and makeup artists who participate in the runway show are crowdsourced, and tend to trade in an underground or fringe-aesthetic. For example, in the spring show Namilia showed a halter top with cups shaped like penises and an inflatable, heart-shaped apparatus decorated with emoji euphemisms for sex: peaches, grapefruits, bananas, etc. The show has a rowdy, clubby atmosphere and typically includes musical performances. Past presentations featured Tyga, Migos and A-Trak.

Past mentors have included Naomi Campbell, Italo Zucchelli and Young Thug. Hilfiger is one of the more traditional members of the mentor panel.