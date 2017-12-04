LATEST TOMMY X GIGI BARBIE ON ITS WAY: The third edition of the Tommy x Gigi Barbie created in the likeness of Gigi Hadid, is about to hit the market.

The doll will be available on tommy.com and Barbie.com, at select Tommy Hilfiger flagships in London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam and New York, and with select retailers globally starting at 6 a.m., EST, on Tuesday.

“The collaboration with Gigi and Barbie was an exciting new twist on our brand’s history of partnering with pop-culture icons and our ongoing ambassadorship with Gigi,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “The final look of the Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll is a celebration of a defining moment in the history of Tommy Hilfiger women’s wear.”

Designed in collaboration with Hilfiger, the doll acknowledges the runway event where Hadid was introduced as global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger women’s wear. The doll is styled in a classic navy Tommy Hilfiger flag hoodie, white shorts with red trim and brand logo and white slip-on sneakers, matching Hadid’s closing look for the fall 2016 TommyNow experiential runway event (which took place at Pier 16 in New York) at which the first Tommy x Gigi capsule collection was introduced.

The doll has a suggested retail price of $50 and comes with a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.

“I’m so honored to have my own Barbie, which celebrates my partnership with Tommy Hilfiger,” said the 22-year-old Hadid. “Seeing the doll for the first time was surreal, and I’m so happy that we now get to share her with Tommy x Gigi and Barbie fans around the world.”

The Tommy Hilfiger and Mattel partnership began with the creation of two one-of-a-kind Gigi Hadid Barbie looks in recognition of the launch of the fall 2016 and spring 2017 Tommy x Gigi capsule collections. Hadid revealed each style at the TommyNow shows in New York and Los Angeles. The looks then were revealed on the @barbiestyle Instagram account, which has nearly two million followers engaging in behind-the-scenes looks of the life, wardrobe, experiences and travels of Barbie. With more than 100,000 likes and 1,500 comments, the responses to these looks inspired the official launch of the Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll.

“Our @barbiestyle channel has become a platform where brand fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of Barbie as a social influencer,” said Sejal Shah Miller, vice president of global marketing for Barbie. He said the posts related to their collaboration with Hilfiger and Hadid have been some of their most engaging ones over the past year.

Last May, Hadid renewed her contract with Hilfiger for another two seasons. The fall 2018 show, to be shown in February, will mark her final season collaborating with the designer. Together they will have collaborated on four collections, including the last spring 2018 show that took place in London.