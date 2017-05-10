Toms is known for its annual One Day Without Shoes program, a day where social media users are encouraged to post a picture of their bare feet or Toms and tag the photo with a hashtag: #withoutshoes. Each photo taken counted toward giving up to 100,000 new pairs of shoes to children in 10 countries.

But the brand is changing things up this year.

“This started 10 years ago as a day of awareness to help people understand what struggles children who do not have shoes go through daily,” said Toms’ founder Blake Mycoskie. “This year we are broadening the conversation and showing our community how we give in many ways even beyond shoes. Through One Day we are encouraging people to figure out which of the six Toms Gives they relate to the most. We hope this inspires people to get involved and take action to help others.”

For One Day, which will take place on May 12, Toms is offering three ways customers can participate and give back. They can either purchase limited-edition Give Pins, use Toms digital stickers in Facebook Messenger or iMessage, or wear colors associated with each act of giving. For example, red is for giving shoes, blue signifies providing specific regions with safe water and purple is for safe births.

Users are encouraged to post pictures of themselves participating, tagged with the hashtag #Toms.

“We celebrate this day as a major brand moment to engage our Toms tribe and educate them on how we use business to help improve lives,” Mycoskie said. “We are continuing the conversation while also bringing awareness to all the ways in which Toms gives — shoes, sight, safe water, safe birth, solar light and bullying prevention. We are asking our community to stand with us as we help those in need.”