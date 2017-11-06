Too Faced Cosmetics has been a favorite of country music singer RaeLynn since she started wearing makeup.

And as of today, the “Love Triangle” songstress will become the face of the company’s Life’s A Festival unicorn-themed collection.

RaeLynn, who is known for her love of glitter, sparkles and mythological horses, is the first country artist to be tapped by the company whose other ambassadors include Katy Perry, Francesca Eastwood and Ireland Baldwin.

“My fans know I am obsessed with unicorns and all things magical, so this collaboration has been written in the stars,” RaeLynn said. “The first makeup I ever bought was a shadow palette from Too Faced. To be able to be the face of the campaign is a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

The California-based Too Faced was founded by Jerrod Blandino, chief creative officer, and Jeremy Johnson, chief executive officer, and was purchased by the Estee Lauder Cos. for $1.45 billion last November. Its message is whimsical, playful and feminine and it has been at the forefront of makeup evolution with its “Better Than Sex” mascara and other products.

“RaeLynn is dynamic, beautiful, talented and the epitome of the Too Faced girl,” Blandino said. “I chose her to be the face of our Festival collection because she genuinely loved our La Crème lipstick in the shade Unicorn Tears – and this product was the muse for the entire Festival collection. She sent me the most amazing video telling me how much she loved the product and from there we became good friends.”

The Life’s A Festival Collection will be available on the Too Faced web site beginning Feb. 15.

RaeLynn’s most recent single, “Lonely Call,” has tallied over 10 million streams since its release.