NEXT GENERATION: Topman is enlisting a host of young talent to appeal to the style-conscious millennial.

Lennon Gallagher, the 17-year old son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, has been announced as the face of the brand’s fall look book.

Gallagher appears in the look book alongside a series of other new faces who are wearing pieces from the high street retailer’s new collection, which channels the Nineties in the form of laid-back sportswear and graphic T-shirts. He made his modeling debut at Topman’s fall catwalk show last January.

The brand also shares candid, behind-the-scenes footage on its site, with Gallagher talking about his love of memes, learning to skate and breaking into his father’s wardrobe: “When I’m at my dad’s I have to break into his wardrobe, it’s like Mission Impossible. He’s got some really cool Adidas sneakers. My mum has really cool clothes too, and I have to admit I have nicked some of them before, alongside my older brother’s too.”

Gallagher’s mother is the actress, model and singer Patsy Kensit and his older half-brother is James Kerr.

The brand has also teamed with Charlie Casely-Hayford to launch a Fine Tailoring collection. The young British designer, who works alongside his father on the luxury men’s label Casely-Hayford, has curated a capsule wardrobe comprised of 10 suits that combine traditional tailoring techniques with modern silhouettes.

“I wanted to create a unique statement by designing a series of suits that were forward-thinking in their approach, retaining Savile Row detailing such as a half canvas and a working cuff and combining those elements with a streamlined and modernist outlook,” said Casely-Hayford.

The collection consists of casual suits made with stretch wool fabrics, more formal pieces including a teal velvet blazer and three-piece classic tuxedos in black and white. There are also workwear options and some more extravagant pieces too, including a silk kimono jacket with elaborate Asian-inspired prints.

Prices range from 200 pounds, or $258, to 250 pounds, or $323.

“Charlie proposed the idea of working together to create a contemporary suiting collection that bridged the gap between the high street and Savile Row,” said Topman creative director Gordon Richardson. He said the designer’s eye is sharp. “No detail has been overlooked in the quest to create the perfect suit, from precision cuts to sophisticated fabrics.”