MADE FOR WALKING: Continuing its support for London’s design talent, Topshop has unveiled the launch of a footwear capsule collection created in collaboration with Molly Goddard for spring.

Goddard has been a part of Topshop’s NewGen initiative since fall 2015. The eight-piece footwear range was originally presented during the designer’s runway show last September, held at the Topshop show space.

The capsule features flat knee-high and ankle boots in bright red or bold metallic shades, as well as more classic, feminine pieces, including buckled flat pumps and lace-up sandals. The shoes were matched to the designer’s signature layered tulle dresses, which were updated in fluorescent colors for spring.

“It’s the first time that we’ve been able to make our own shoes for a show and I liked experimenting with the different colors and leathers. The shoes really pulled the collection together and they’ve been a nice way to introduce the brand to a wider audience,” said Goddard. “Some of the styles are really wearable and others are a little more daring — my favorites are the silver knee-high boots.”

The collection, which will be sold at select Topshop stores and on its web site, is priced between 95 pounds and 175 pounds.

Goddard has been much talked about as of late, having been named emerging designer of the year during the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards 2016, held in November. During the same month, she teamed with London’s Now Gallery on her first communal art exhibition, which features gigantic versions of her tulle dresses hanging from the gallery’s ceiling that visitors can add their own embroideries to. Shortly after, she launched her first e-commerce site, which features an edited selection of seasonal and exclusive pieces.