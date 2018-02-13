LEAVING LFW: Topshop Unique and Julien Macdonald are the latest labels that have dropped off the schedule at London Fashion Week, although Topshop will continue to sponsor show spaces for emerging talent.

Topshop’s premium label, which is designed in-house and which joined the LFW schedule in 2005, will be “taking a pause” this February. The Arcadia-owned Topshop is currently undergoing a restructuring, with a new team of creatives and managers on board.

“The brand remains committed to the development and support of emerging and established talent and will be hosting the Topshop Showspace for a roster of designers; Molly Goddard, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, House of Holland, Shrimps and Nicopanda,” said a spokeswoman. “Topshop will also continue its ongoing sponsorship of Fashion East as well as hosting the collective in the show space.”

Macdonald is another designer who will be absent from LFW, although a spokeswoman said that he will show later this year, with details to be confirmed in due course. Versus Versace has also confirmed that it will not be showing.

Macdonald and Topshop Unique are the latest brands to rejig their priorities and change up their show formats. They join Antonio Berardi, who revealed last month that he was leaving the LFW calendar.