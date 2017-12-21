TORONTO: Canada’s newly revived Toronto Fashion Week is embracing disruption in 2018.

The event has united with Re\set creators The Collections to bring a hipper, see-now-buy-now imperative for today’s digital age to its evolving global platform for Canadian designers.

“In fashion things change quickly. So we are reforming Fashion Week to give our designers new ways to present their collections and promote themselves more adeptly in today’s market,” said Carolyn Quinn, executive director of Toronto Fashion Week.

To that end, the next edition of Toronto Fashion Week, running from February 5-7, will feature Re\set’s street-spirited, multiplatform approach.

Indeed, after its 2016 shutdown by IMG Canada due to lack of funding, this new incarnation of Toronto Fashion Week hit the pavement running in September with more arts and culture programming in the mix, as well as the launch of its “In Conversation” series, which brought French fashion icon Jean-Paul Gaultier to Toronto for the first time.

Yet across town Re\set was also showcasing its own “disruptor” event at the same time to glowing reviews.

Now in its third season, Re\set has earned mounting favor for its emphasis on social media and technology, its raw studio spaces and its flexible, interactive approach to fashion which includes virtual reality, static presentations and runways shows.

“Re\set did the first virtual reality show. We also have a see-now-buy-now concept where consumers can buy in the showrooms right after our shows,” said Dwayne Kennedy, cofounder and fashion director of The Collections.

“Our focus has always been on supporting and elevating Canadian designers. That’s why this collaboration with Toronto Fashion Week feels genuine,” Kennedy exclusively told WWD prior to this partnership going public.

Thanks to this strategic union Re\set will relocate from its Queen Street West digs of the last two years to Yorkville Village — the new home for Toronto Fashion Week.

While both organizations will keep their distinct identities, their goal is to align Toronto Fashion Week with the industry’s international fashion calendar and make it more of a seasonless, capsule collection event with a new focus on direct-to-consumer initiatives.

February’s event will also mark the first time that Re\set will allow the public to purchase directly from their showrooms on site, taking its see-now-buy-now mandate to a whole new level.

“In a way, this has been like putting Humpty Dumpty back together again,” said Gregory Menzies, the executive vice president and project lead for Yorkville Village, First Capital Realty Inc. and Toronto Fashion Week executive committee member.

“With Re\set and Toronto Fashion Week doing their shows at the same time it split consumers and the media. That’s why we reached out to Re\set to band together and bring everyone under the same umbrella for Canadian fashion,” Menzies told WWD.