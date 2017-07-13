TORY SPORT’S NEW TEAMMATE: Luxury online retailer Mytheresa.com will launch Tory Sport on its site, beginning today, with the fall collection.

Mytheresa.com is launching the collection with a short video, demonstrating the collection in action. In the video, the model is stretching, exercising and dancing while sporting such items as leggings, tanks, sweaters and workout trousers.

Mytheresa.com will carry a selection of Tory Sport including clothing, bags, shoes and accessories for running, studio, tennis, golf and coming and going, a category of pieces that can be worn before and after a workout.

At present, Tory Sport is available at torysport.com and Tory Sport freestanding stores in cities such as New York; Dallas; East Hampton, N.Y.; Minneapolis; Honolulu; Las Vegas, and San Antonio, as well as a shop-in-shop at the Tory Burch Lee Gardens at Causeway Bay boutique in Hong Kong. Its wholesale partners are Barneys New York, Net-a-porter, neimanmarcus.com, as well as Goop.com, that will launch later this month.