TORY TIME: Diane Kruger, Li Bingbing and Camilla Belle were seated front row at Tory Burch’s show Tuesday morning at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Kruger was not doing interviews, but Bingbing and Belle were more than happy to talk about their latest projects. Belle said she has a movie coming out soon called “The Mad Whale,” with James Franco, in which she plays a woman thrown into an insane asylum in the late 1800s. Bingbing just finished filming a movie called “Meg,” which she said “is a little bit of a thriller.”

Dressed head to toe in a spring Burch look, Belle pointed to the “richness and colors” of the designer’s fall collection, citing the velvets and the boots.