EMIN’S ART: Tracey Emin has designed a logo to mark London Fashion Week: Men’s, which takes place in the British capital from June 9 to 12. The logo marks the five-year anniversary of the men’s wear week in London.

“I am a big fan of Men’s Fashion Week — it’s something the U.K. should be really proud of,” said Emin. “I feel very at ease in the world of men’s fashion and I was very happy to have some real input this year.”

Known for her confessional artwork such and neon installations with phrases such as “I Promise to Love You” and “Love Is What You Want,” the British artist has taken her signature aesthetic and created a fluorescent pink “5th Anniversary #LFWM” sign. The design will be showcased at The Store Studios at 180 Strand during the men’s week.

The showcase used to be held on the last day of women’s calendar and since launching on its own, more than 200 labels have presented their collections.