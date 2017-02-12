POETRY IN FASHION: First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray and Sasheer Zamata of “Saturday Night Live” attended Tracy Reese’s fall fashion show that was held at 632 on Hudson. With women reading poetry and models posing in Reese’s designs, guests wound their way through the three floors of the private home in Manhattan’s West Village, stopping to listen to poets recite about human rights and the strength of women — and view the clothes.

One of the performers was Aja Monet, an internationally established poet, performance poet, singer, songwriter, educator and human rights advocate who was the youngest individual to win the legendary Nuyorican Poet’s Café Grand Slam at the age of 19. She is known for combining her voice and powerful imagery on stage. Reese’s sister, Leslie Reese, a writer, poet and teaching artist, performed in the library, while two other performers — Dorothea Lasky, author of five books of poems including “Rome” and the forthcoming “Milk,” and Jenny Zhang, author of the poetry collection, “Dear Jenny, We Are All Find” — also held court. The idea was to show “the amazing strength” of women, as the poets shared their work about all facets of being a woman.