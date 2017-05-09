LONDON — Savile Row tailor Richard James is opening its first New York store in September on Park Avenue and 57th Street, WWD has learned.

The 1,800-square-foot space is the first major Richard James project after the company, founded in London 25 years ago, was sold to Charles S. Cohen, the American real estate and film entrepreneur.

The plan is to open in September in the landmark building, which was once the tallest residential building in Manhattan. It will carry all the Richard James ready-to-wear and offer bespoke and made-to-measure services.

Sean Dixon, Richard James’ cofounder and managing director, said the plan is to fly the London tailors to New York “at least” five times a year to service bespoke clients.

Interiors, he said, will be “light and modern,” and will reflect the two Richard James stores in Mayfair. Indeed, Dixon said his new neighborhood feels like “the Mayfair of Manhattan,” with a men’s wear twist.

Neighbors include Brioni, Turnbull & Asser, Phillips auction house and the Four Seasons Hotel.

Dixon said the New York opening is just one of the Richard James projects on tap this year. As reported, Richard James plans to take over the entirety of its Clifford Street building in Mayfair, on the corner of Savile Row, adding rtw to the ground floor, with bespoke services upstairs.

Richard James is also returning to the London men’s wear calendar. It will host a presentation on June 11, after skipping a season.

Founded in 1992, the tailor has one shop on Savile Row and another rtw shop on nearby Clifford Street. Clients include George Clooney, John Legend, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ronson.

Following the sale earlier this year, Cohen took up the title of chairman, and said he plans to play an “active” role in the business. Dixon continues as managing director, while Toby Lamb remains design director. Richard James is staying on in an ambassadorial role.