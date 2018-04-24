Who says print is dead?

Certainly not the apparel retailers, as veteran Los Angeles designer Trina Turk is linking with Macy’s INC International Concepts line to create a mini-collection showcasing her signature patterns and colors. Launching May 15, the collection will offer an INC spin on both her eponymous women’s line, founded in 1995, and the six-year-old Mr Turk men’s line. While a selection of Turk’s contemporary line is already available in select Macy’s doors, the INC collaboration marks her first entry into Macy’s more accessibly priced arena as well as the first wholesale channel for Mr Turk.

“Macy’s approached us about a year ago, and we thought it would be fun to get our brands out to wider audience, especially for summer when we can do color and print,” said Turk, whose only previous venture in the more populist space was a Banana Republic tie-up six years ago.

The Trina Turk x INC collection comprises 40 stockkeeping units including apparel, accessories, swimwear and shoes retailing from $29.50 to $119.50 and the Mr Turk x INC collection is 14 apparel sku’s ranging from $14.98 to $129.

The main motif for both men and women is a black-and-white zebra print with a colorful scarf border, as well as a multistripe ikat print and a medallion placement print on matte jersey. Other materials include jersey, cotton linen and some stretch pieces. “It’s very world-traveler, gypset-inspired,” said Turk, noting that the one-piece swimsuits — a deep V and an off-the-shoulder style — are among her women’s favorites because they can also be worn as bodysuits. “Also, how great is it that you can get an ikat print men’s suit for $129?” she added.

“Trina’s design philosophy mixes vibrancy and a sense of adventure seamlessly with an effortless sophistication that we really love. It’s unique, which is why the brand is one of the preeminent brands for summer and resort,” said Macy’s senior vice president of fashion, Cassandra Jones.

“Trina Turk strikes that sweet spot with pieces that marry eye-catching exuberance with an appealing ease-of-wear that the INC customer loves.”

INC’s past designer partnership hits include Anna Sui and Iris Apfel. Turk’s other projects include a paper goods collection with Target for back-to-school and a reprisal of her Disney Consumer Products relationship — this time activewear for “The Incredibles.”