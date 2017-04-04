Trina Turk has opened a Los Angeles boutique at 212-214 North Larchmont Boulevard. The 2,000-square-foot space, three storefronts combined, replaces Turk’s West Third Street location, which closed in September 2015.

The broad street-facing windows and two entrances are reminiscent of Turk’s original Palm Springs flagship, which sells both her women’s line and the Mr. Turk collection designed by her husband Jonathan Skow. Turk again partnered with Bestor Architecture to create the modernist California interior, which features ivory silk tussah walls, white oak accents, scalloped floor tile and brass finishes. A vintage Lightolier chandelier and pops of yellow reflect Turk’s sunny brand DNA.

“We had a soft opening last week and are still tweaking things,” said Turk. “We’re adding a custom wallpaper that’s an ombré from light beige to aqua because we wanted it to feel, like, beach.” This is Turk’s 12th boutique; in California she also has stores Manhattan Beach and Fashion Island in Newport Beach as well as a pop-up shop in the El Paseo shopping center in Palm Desert, Calif.

The Larchmont neighborhood is an established pedestrian retail stretch central to Hollywood and downtown L.A., which made it an attractive location for Turk, whose line is also available in Bloomingdale’s shops-in-shops in South Coast Plaza and Fashion Valley in San Diego.

Turk said she plans to start offering studio services from the store, which is in close proximity to Paramount Studios, CBS Studios and other Hollywood production companies. On the retail front, she plans to cap the number of boutiques for now and focus on her e-commerce business. As for product, she’s starting to experiment with specially designed placement prints on garments as opposed to all-over prints, which she said “has been the most successful for us recently and is expanding on our print identity in a new way.” It’s a technique she said she’d like to also apply to her swimwear, and she is also printing on different materials for fresher effects.