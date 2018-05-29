Trina Turk has partnered with Disney Pixar to create a capsule collection of active swimwear inspired by “Incredibles 2,” which opens June 15.

Launching Wednesday, the capsule encourages an adventurous lifestyle and inspires consumers to embrace their inner superhero. The 12-piece capsule consists of black activewear pieces with graphic red and white stripes and the “Incredibles” logo, two black and ivory geometric print jersey dresses, one pair of Edna Mode-type women’s sunglasses and two men’s swim and active pieces.

“It’s very clean and simple. It’s kind of swimwear and it’s kind of activewear. It can go either way,” said Turk, describing the rash guard, leggings and women’s swimsuits (a bikini with two top options, a one-piece tank and a long-sleeve swimsuit). The “Incredibles” logo is a lower case “i” with a swirl around it.

The collection will be sold at Trina Turk’s 12 freestanding boutiques, trinaturk.com, mrturk.com and shopdisney.com. The women’s and men’s line retails from $56 to $288.

“I’m a big fan of ‘The Incredibles,’” said the L.A. designer. “I love the references in the production design to iconic midcentury modern architecture in Palm Springs, as well as the dynamic characters, especially Edna Mode. We created an active swimwear capsule collection to wear on your super adventures this summer.”

Several years ago, Turk did a collaboration with Disney’s “Finding Dory,” and she told them if they ever do another “Incredibles” movie, she’d want to participate.

Asked what she liked about the “Incredibles” experience, Turk explained, “It’s a fun aside to the regular work that we do. Tying in with these movies, they’re super clever and state of the art in animation. It’s fun to do something that’s not in our normal wheelhouse.”

Turk said she didn’t design an outfit for Edna Mode (who’s a cross between Edith Head and Rei Kawakubo) because the line launches in June and Edna is known for wearing black, padded textured 3-D clothing, “We just felt it’s not the right time of year. I think her clothes are fall,” said Turk.

The movie features the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Sophia Bush, Holly Hunter, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Isabella Rossellini and Craig T. Nelson.

As for whether she plans to attend the movie’s L.A. premiere, Turk said, “I don’t think I’m going because I’m going to be in New York, which is kind of a bummer because it was really fun last time when I went to the ‘Finding Dory’ premiere.”