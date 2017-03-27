MILAN — Lingerie specialist Triumph launched its newest subbrand on March 27. Named Florale by Triumph, the premium and sophisticated line targets women aged 45 years and older.

Inspired by the floral theme, the ultrafeminine range lines up four different styles of bra, named Peonia, Dalia, Iris and Wild Rose.

Peonia is an unlined bra in tulle and lace, with Triumph’s signature underwire in silicone sustaining a cup divided in four sections to better shape the breast. An underwire-free option is represented by the unlined Dalia, embellished with a series of details that remain invisible under the clothes. Iris is a transpiring padded style while Wild Rose is a minimizer bra. Embroideries and laces are also inserted in contrast to further enhance the femininity of the offerings.

Retailing at an average price of 60 euros, or $65.40 at current exchange, Florale by Triumph will hit stores globally starting in September. The distribution will involve department stores and select retailers worldwide, along with the label’s freestanding stores and e-commerce.