TRUE COLORS: Los Angeles denim company True Religion has tapped actress and singer Herizen Guardiola and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for its spring 2017 “This is True” digital campaign. The two join country crooner Nikki Lane, who in January was also named a brand ambassador. Lane was shot by photographer Mike Rosenthal (whose wife is Kardashian hair maven Jen Atkin); Guadiola was shot by Jai Odell, and Dani Brubaker shot Tommy Lee.

The California-based brand, which has expanded beyond denim into woven shirts, tees, sweats and other casual lifestyle pieces, continues to embrace the music world’s non-conformist philosophy, and the images are meant to capture the individuality of the three singers — rock ‘n’ roll bad boy, a southern rebel and crossover ingénue.

It’s a comeback of sorts for Lee, whose son with ex-wife Pamela Anderson, Brandon Thomas Lee, is also making a name for himself in fashion circles. The younger Lee is dating model and Atomics band member Pyper America Smith.

True Religion also plays in other arenas; fashion-loving NBA star Russell Westbrook codesigned a collection two years ago.

Denim continues to make a gradual comeback after retail doldrums of the past year. While a few new labels have found success, the original premium denim brands of the early Aughts continue to mine their early history to attract a new generation of customers while reminding their original consumers why they are still relevant.

California denim giants such as Guess and Levi’s have gone back to basics, reissuing iconic styles for a Millennial customer. Guess this year is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its Marilyn Jean, while Levi’s is toasting the 50th anniversary of its Trucker jacket at the upcoming South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.