WASHINGTON — The dust-up over Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka Trump’s brand continued to build on Thursday with one of President Trump’s key aides taking to the airwaves to urge consumers to buy her merchandise.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior adviser, told viewers of “Fox & Friends” early Thursday morning to purchase items from Ivanka’s line.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you,” Conway said on the show. “I hate shopping and I’m going to get some for myself today.”

Many in the Twitterverse also took to social media to express support for Ivanka Trump’s brand as the hashtag #BuyIvanka began circulating widely on Thursday. Several commenters vowed to stop shopping at Nordstrom and buy the brand elsewhere.

Conway’s comments came a day after Donald Trump lashed out at Nordstrom on Twitter, criticizing the retailer for dropping his daughter’s brand and charging that she had been treated “so unfairly.” Nordstrom announced last week that it had made a decision to stop selling clothing and accessories from Ivanka Trump’s signature line, based solely on the brand’s performance, according to a spokeswoman. Nordstrom also fired back on Wednesday, claiming it dropped her brand because sales had “steadily declined” in the second half of the year.