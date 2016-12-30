WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump will ring in the New Year with 800 guests, including Sylvester Stallone and Quincy Jones at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Saturday night, according to Sean Spicer, incoming White House press secretary.

Spicer, who briefed reporters Friday morning, said soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, are expected to attend the glitzy celebration, which will include a cocktail party, dinner and dancing until 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The decor is being provided by Jose Graterol Designs and the band for the night is Party on the Moon. Spicer said the event is sold out.

Stallone, who was reportedly approached by Republican allies of Trump about a prominent arts-related position earlier this month, indicated in mid-December he was “flattered” to be under consideration as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, but not interested.

He suggested he would be “more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance.”

The New Year’s eve celebration promises to dazzle, especially under the discerning eye of Graterol who has decorated the grand ballroom of Mar-a-Lago on past occasions.

Mar-a-Lago, which is Spanish for “Sea-to-Lake,”was built between two bodies of water as the winter home for Marjorie Merriweather Post and her husband, Edward F. Hutton, in 1927.

Trump built the grand ballroom in 2005, which boasts a Mediterranean exterior and Louis XIV gold and crystal interior.

To complement the architecture, Graterol used mirrors to reflect the surroundings and crystal candle-holders and containers for the wedding featured on his web site.

Coming off of a campaign that had its fair share of mud-slinging, followed by the tedious days of forming his new cabinet, Trump will likely be ready to celebrate just days before the even bigger celebration of his inauguration on Jan. 20.