The “La La Land” effect is still going strong in fashion post-Oscars season.

The Nordstrom-owned styling and shopping concept Trunk Club has linked with Oscar-nominated costume designer Mary Zophres to curate looks inspired by the film with hopes the movie will remind men and women to incorporate color and classic style into their wardrobe (through more shopping, natch).

An invite-only event at Trunk Club’s Los Angeles space on April 11 is timed to the movie’s digital HD release the same day and its home theater release on April 25. Zophres will be on hand to help guest curate looks from Nordstrom during the cocktail-hour event.

The movie’s characters, Mia and Sebastian, played by Best Actress winner Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, exemplify themes similar to the Trunk Club ethos, according to Zophres: investing in essential pieces and building a timeless and personalized wardrobe.

“So many people have come up to me to say they are in love with the classic silhouette of Mia-Emma’s dresses and how flattering they could be on many figures,” said Zophres. “With Sebastian, we raise the effort in wearing clothes. The effort of putting on trousers with a blazer tells the world you care, and it looks good.”

Linda Bartman, chief marketing officer of Trunk Club, noted that the spring collection could easy transition into fall. “Our customers love the fact they can buy in spring and be versatile. Women are always looking for dresses in the fall and you can add coats, tights and boots to these looks,” she said.

“Nordstrom is a place you know you will find a more classic take on things,” added Zophres. There’s always a place in the store to find a classic silhouette no matter that’s going on in fashion,” Zophres said. Her edit will be available for a limited time to customers who request a “La La Land” trunk via the Trunk Club stylists, though the company left things open ended on future collaborations.

Zophres is currently at work on a series of Western short films called “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” directed by her frequent collaborators, Joel and Ethan Coen, as well as Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle’s new project, a Neil Armstrong biopic starring Gosling. Since Western-style clothing and the Sixties era are evergreen fashion themes, there’s a strong chance Zophres will return for more Nordstrom tie-ups.