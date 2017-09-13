Tumi will hold a 20 percent off event beginning Thursday until Sept. 24 to benefit Happy Hearts Fund, with 5 percent of all proceeds donated to the charity.

Happy Hearts was founded by philanthropist and model Petra Nemcova in 2006 for the purpose of rebuilding schools in areas impacted by natural disasters. She also is a survivor of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. Nemcova is Tumi’s brand ambassador.

The brand last year held a similar event, and raised nearly $286,000, which was earmarked for both the rebuilding of the Shree Mahendra Higher Secondary School and as a partial contribution for the rebuilding of the Shree Mahendra School, both in Nuwakot, Nepal.

Nemcova, who is in the city for New York Fashion Week, was keeping close tabs on the path of Hurricane Irma this past weekend. She and her family live in Miami, and Nemcova is also a member of All Hands Volunteers, a program partner with Happy Hearts, that had teams on standby — including Nemcova — for deployment with relief efforts.

“We are in the process of determining where we will go and help,” Nemcova said. Her charity has already provided some help to residents affected by Hurricane Harvey and she said the proceeds from the Tumi initiative would be used to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. “We are looking at building day-care centers, schools and at what is needed at some islands in U.S. territories. We are looking logistically how we can help in the best way. Working in the islands can be more difficult than on the mainland,” she said.

Happy Hearts from time to time has worked with other partners. In the past, it has worked with beauty brand Clinique, and earlier this year with Italian footwear firm Aquazzura. The fund also works with financial institution J.P. Morgan.

“The world is changing a lot. With all the natural disasters, we are rebuilding in a safe way and disaster proofing [against] recurring natural disasters,” Nemcova said.