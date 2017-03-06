TURK’S CABANA QUARTET: Trina Turk has teamed with The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla., to create four exclusive cabana designs featuring fabric and patterns from the brand’s 2017 collection.

The custom-designed cabanas are part of the resort’s $100 million transformation. The resort, which stayed open during the renovation, will officially launch March 31.

“We created print, pattern and color groupings that reflect the optimistic spirit of Trina Turk and The Diplomat Beach Resort,” said Turk, who used a palette of pinky corals, turquoise, yellow and shades of blue inspired by tropical flowers, the sea and sunshine. The cabanas feature free-flowing draperies, lush pillows, candles, ice buckets and side tables that fuse fashion with function. All items featured in the cabanas are available for purchase through trinaturk.com.

The new cabanas will also serve as home base for anticipated pop-up shops and specialty experiences for guests and locals in alliance with Turk throughout the year.

“This collaboration with Trina Turk perfectly speaks to the core ethos of The Diplomat Beach Resort and the exclusive guest journey we bring to South Florida,” said Shai Zelering, managing director, Head of Asset Management, Thayer Lodging Group, Brookfield Hotel Properties. “The fresh, vibrant colors and design of these exclusively designed cabanas bring the vacation experience to life, allowing our guests to indulge in an afternoon of poolside relaxation, adding to our variety of amenities and service for vacationers.”

The cabanas are available to any guest to rent, beginning March 31. The first pop-up shop will occur April 1 during The Diplomat’s launch weekend.

Known for her vibrant colors and bold signature prints, Turk manufactures and markets 11 collections a year of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, swimwear, recreation, handbags, jewelry, eyewear, a Mr. Turk men’s wear line, residential décor and textiles. The company, which was founded in 1995, has boutiques in such cities as Palm Springs, Calif.; New York; Newport Beach, Calif.; Miami; Honolulu; Los Angeles; Atlanta; and Dallas. In 2012, Turk designed cabanas for the St. Regis in Princeville, Hawaii.

The Diplomat, with its oceanfront location, has 1,000 guest rooms and more than 10 culinary destinations, including celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s Point Royal. The resort has 209,000 square feet of meetings and event space.