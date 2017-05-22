DAMN FINE SHIRTS: “Twin Peaks” fans are no doubt eagerly anticipating Sunday night’s return of the show on Showtime. While trend observers are already predicting a fresh crop of interest in flannel shirts, oversize cardigans, varsity jackets, circle skirts and even saddle shows, devotees of the show’s creator David Lynch can find his own designs at agnès b. The filmmaker and the French designer go way back and in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival agnès b. wanted to pay tribute to her cinematic friend.

Having suited up Lynch for many years, the Parisienne suggested to Lynch that he create a few items for her artists T-shirt collection. His original artwork is imprinted on short sleeve cotton T-shirts in gray for men, and on the same silhouette in gray, white and black for women. “Oh Donna” is a reference to the 1958 song by Ritchie Valens and “Wild at Heart” is wink at Lynch’s 1990 film by the same name that was based on a Barry Gifford book. Each style retails for $75 and will be available on a limited basis. The dark thinker has created all 18 new episodes of his cultlike series. Two were screened during this month’s Cannes Film Festival.

Lynch also wore agnès b designs in the new documentary “The Art Life” that was released earlier this year. During an interview in March, the designer said she has known him so long that it is difficult to say when exactly they met. “I think he met my shirts before he met me. But I’ve known him for quite some time,” the designer said at that time.

Following in the footsteps of the late costume designer Patricia Norris, who won an Emmy for her efforts in 1990, and her successor Sara Markowitz, Nancy Steiner is now handling every last look for the 250-person cast. Steiner has worked with the fashion-loving Sofia Coppola. Lynch meanwhile remains tied to other fashion types — his foundation recently honored Gisele Bündchen and Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian and two others at its Women of Vision Humanitarian and Courage Awards in New York.