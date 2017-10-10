TEAM AMERICA: Robert Wood Johnson IV has only been in London for six weeks, and he’s already going native. “I love London, I love the weather and I love lamb and potatoes. I’ve been eating a lot of lamb and potatoes,” said the new U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s during an evening at Winfield House marking 25 years of the Estée Lauder Cos. Breast Cancer Campaign.

The ambassador, who was surrounded by his young family and guests including Elizabeth Hurley and William Lauder, said the only problem with living at Winfield House, the neoclassical ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park, is that they still haven’t figured out where all the rooms are.

The 70-year-old Johnson, known as Woody, is the owner of the New York Jets and a great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, the cofounder of Johnson & Johnson. The party on Monday night to highlight the Estée Lauder anniversary was one of his first since arriving in the British capital.

Guests included Princess Eugenie, Naomie Harris, Martin Bartle, Anne Sebba, Diana Nieto and Stephen Quinn as well as Johnson’s wife, Suzanne Ircha Johnson, and their two boys Robert and Jack. The house was filled with flowers and lit with pink lights just like the White House, said Ircha Johnson.

Lauder said the strides made over the past 25 years mean that breast cancer is now “a bump in the road” with a higher likelihood of survival than ever. He said that, today, the campaign is one step closer to its ultimate aim. “We’d like to be out of business. That’s our goal.”