DVF’S WINNERS’ CIRCLE: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and ballerina and activist Misty Copeland will take home the Inspiration award at the 9th Annual DVF Awards that take place April 13 at the United Nations in New York.

Other award winners that evening will be Ariela Suster from El Salvador, who is the founder of the fashion and accessories brand Sequence, a social enterprise with the mission to disrupt the cycle of violence that limits at risk youth, who will receive the International Award.

Also winning the International Award is Jaha Dukureh from The Gambia, who is the chief executive officer and founder of the non-government organization, “Safe Hands for Girls” that provides support to African women and girls who are survivors of female genital mutilation and child marriages and addresses their lifelong, harmful physical and psychological consequences.

A People’s Voice Award will be selected from several nominees by popular vote and be revealed March 26. The nominees are Erin Loos Cutraro of She Should Run; Luma Mufleh of Fugees Family Inc.; Laura Hackney and Jessica Hubley of AnnieCannons Inc. and Georgie Smith of A Sense of Home. Voting is currently live on dvfawards.com.

The DVF Awards were created in 2010 by Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation to recognize and support women who are using their resources, commitment and visibility to transform the lives of other women.