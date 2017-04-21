UMA FOR PRESIDENT: Cannes regular Uma Thurman will preside over the jury of the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival‘s official selection, according to a statement from the festival, with the jury members yet to be disclosed.

Created in 1978, the section presents films with a unique perspective and aesthetic and works by little-known directors. Opening with Mathieu Amalric’s “Barbara,” this year’s selection, for instance, contains seven first films including Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Thurman, who made her debut at age 17 in Stephen Frears’ “Dangerous Liaisons,” has played her fair share of offbeat roles, notably as the female lead in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” which scooped the Palme d’Or in 1994, and as the high-kicking bride in “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” (2003) and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004), which Tarantino also presented at Cannes.

The American actress is also well schooled in the art of marathon screenings, having sat on the main festival jury headed by Robert De Niro in 2011.

Arnaud Desplechin’s “Ismael’s Ghosts,” starring Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg, will open this year’s festival, which will run May 17 to 28, and celebrate its 70th edition.

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar will head up the main jury, with its members yet to be disclosed, while Italian actress Monica Bellucci will be mistress of ceremonies.