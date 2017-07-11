NEW FACE: Uniqlo has appointed Gordon Reid, the world’s top male professional wheelchair tennis player, as its latest global brand ambassador. Reid, a Paralympics singles gold medalist, is the first British athlete to represent the company in such a capacity.

“Mr. Reid is a champion of great resilience and human character, overcoming adversity to triumph at the highest level of his sport,” Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing, said in a statement. “These are exactly the values we look for in our brand ambassadors, so it will be a great honor to see him compete in Uniqlo apparel at Wimbledon, where he made history as its first ever men’s singles wheelchair champion.”

Through its global brand ambassador program, Uniqlo represents Shingo Kuneida, another wheelchair tennis star. Other athletes currently in the role include golfer Adam Scott, tennis player Kei Nishikori and explorer Marin Minamiya.

“It’s a real privilege to be joining Uniqlo as part of such a great team of global brand ambassadors,” Reid stated.