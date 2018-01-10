TOKYO—Uniqlo will launch a special collection designed in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko, the Japanese fast-fashion retailer said Wednesday.

The offering includes nine styles for women in a variety of bold prints. The t-shirts, sleeveless blouses, wide cropped pants, dresses, sneakers and bags will hit stores on March 29. All of the prints, including one entirely new one, are designed by Marimekko’s Maija Louekari and are inspired by nature and urban lifestyle.

Prices in Japan will range from 1,500 yen, or $13.50 at current exchange, for T-shirts to 3,990 yen, or $36, for sleeveless dresses and cropped pants. Uniqlo said the collection embodies the shared commitment of the two companies to enhance customers’ daily lives.